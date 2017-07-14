App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jul 14, 2017 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Clean Ganga: 2 ministries sign MoU to create skilled manpower

The government aims to develop skilled manpower for laying sewerage pipeline, plumbing work, construction of toilets, civil masonry works, waste collection and its disposal activities through the MoU.

Clean Ganga: 2 ministries sign MoU to create skilled manpower

The ministry of water resources will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry on Saturday to create skilled manpower for various works related to the Clean Ganga mission, an official statement said.

The government aims to develop skilled manpower for laying sewerage pipeline, plumbing work, construction of toilets, civil masonry works, waste collection and its disposal activities through the MoU.

The MoU will help develop skills for preparing products from pious waste materials such as flowers, leaves, coconuts, hair and associate plastic bags and bottles, and their proper packaging and promotion of such products.

"The MoU will also help in developing skills for operation and maintenance of pumps and STPs," the statement said.

The water resources ministry will develop the market for reuse/recycle of treated wastewater to be released from sewage treatment plants/effluent treatment plants for various non- potable purposes.

It will also ensure necessary coordination and support from the state governments and state-level implementing agencies for various activities to be undertaken by the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry as part of the Namami Gange programme.

The ministry will mobilise resources for the creation of Pradhan Mantri Namami Gange Kaushal Kendras in 60 districts, covered under the Namami Gange programme, the statement said.

It will also take initiative and develop programme for capacity building and traditional activities such as packaging and promotion of industrial products.

The MoU will remain in effect for a period of three years.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.