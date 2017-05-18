App
May 18, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chhagan Bhujbal denies that he is getting special treatment in jail

Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal are in jail after the Enforcement Directorate arrested them last year in money laundering cases.

Chhagan Bhujbal denies that he is getting special treatment in jail

Former Maharashtra PWD Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said he would take legal action against the activist Anjali Damania for making false allegations that he was getting illegal facilities in the Arthur Road jail here.

Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal are in jail after the Enforcement Directorate arrested them last year in money laundering cases.

Prison authorities had said yesterday that they had ordered inquiry upon Damania's complaint that Bhujbals were getting TV, non-vegetarian food in the jail and they could even use mobile phone.

Chhagan Bhujbal said in his statement, issued from the prison today, that these allegations were baseless, and Damania only wanted to malign their image and influence the judicial process.

The prison has jammers and CCTV cameras, and there was no question of using a mobile phone, he said.

tags #Arthur-road jail #Chhagan Bhujbal #Current Affairs #India

