Centre has agreed in 'principle' to set up NEVA in Himachal Pradesh: Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the Centre had agreed in "principle" to establish the National E-Vidhan Academy (NEVA) in Himachal Pradesh for conducting training sessions for legislators and parliamentarians.

The assurance by the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs came after Speaker B B L Butail requested him for the Academy during a meeting here.

"The Government of India has agreed in principle for establishing NEVA at Tapovan in Dharamshala for conducting training and seminars for MPs, MLAs and officers from across the country," Naqvi said.

The academy will also help the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in adopting the e-Vidhan model, he said, assuring that he will look into the matter personally to speed up the process.

This is the second meeting between the minister and speaker. They had met on the issue in Delhi on June 22 last year.

Director of Information Technology Dharmesh Sharma in a presentation highlighted the milestones and current status of the e-Vidhan System in Himachal Pradesh, a release said.