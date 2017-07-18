Centre approves Rs 132 cr in flood aid for Arunachal, Nagaland
Centre has approved Rs 132 crore for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland as assistance for flash floods and landslides that occurred during 2016-17.
A meeting of a high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the assistance of Rs 103.30 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, including Rs 81.69 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and Rs 21.61 crore from National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).
The committee also approved Rs 28.60 crore for Nagaland, including Rs 25.89 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and Rs 2.71 crore from National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), an official release said.