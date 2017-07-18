Centre approves Rs 132 cr in flood aid for Arunachal, Nagaland

App
Jul 18, 2017 09:05 PM IST

Centre has approved Rs 132 crore for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland as assistance for flash floods and landslides that occurred during 2016-17.

The central government on Tuesday approved Rs 132 crore for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland as assistance for flash floods and landslides that occurred during 2016-17.

A meeting of a high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the assistance of Rs 103.30 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, including Rs 81.69 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and Rs 21.61 crore from National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).

The committee also approved Rs 28.60 crore for Nagaland, including Rs 25.89 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and Rs 2.71 crore from National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), an official release said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture attended the meeting.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

