Current Affairs
May 15, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE waives Aadhaar requirement for its foreign schools

Aadhaar number will no longer be required for online registration of students in CBSE schools abroad for board examination and other purposes.

There are 211 CBSE schools in 25 foreign countries.

The Board had last year asked its schools to provide Aadhaar number of their students and encourage those who did not have it to get one.

The CBSE schools in foreign countries had approached the board expressing their inability to follow the directive.

In a letter to such schools, the Board acknowledged that it received several communications from affiliated schools expressing their inability to provide Aadhaar number to their students as these schools are on foreign land.

"It has been decided to waive the requirement of Aadhaar number in respect of students of foreign Schools. Alternatively the foreign candidates/schools may use Passport number in place of Aadhaar number while submitting candidates for online registration of class IX/XI and list of Candidates for class X/XII," it added.

The Board had last week asked its schools to set up Aadhaar enrolment centres on their premises and encourage students, staff members and their families to enrol.

