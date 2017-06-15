App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 14, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE scrapping re-evaluation facility challenged in HC

The submission was made during hearing of a plea by some students who were seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

CBSE scrapping re-evaluation facility challenged in HC

A student who wrote the class XII board exams this year from Saudi Arabia has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the CBSE's November last year decision to do away with re-evaluation of answer sheets.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) and its controller of exams and sought their stand on the student's plea also seeking re-evaluation of his Physics, Chemistry and Maths answer sheets.

The petitioner has claimed that CBSE had recently made a statement before the Orissa High Court that the facility of re-evaluation of answer sheets is still available.

The submission was made during hearing of a plea by some students who were seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Subsequently, the Odisha High Court had allowed the students to apply for re-evaluation and had directed the Board to set up an expert committee to carry out the exercise within three days, the petition has said.

The petitioner student from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, has sought parity with the students from Odisha who were allowed to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

The Delhi High Court while seeking the CBSE's reply to the petition by 21 June, also directed the Board to place on record the statement made by it before the Odisha High Court.

The petitioner student has also challenged the CBSE's 29 May, 2017 notification which lays down the process and fees for re-verification of the marks and for obtaining the photocopies of the evaluated answer sheets.

As per the 29 May notification, Rs 700 per subject has to be paid for getting a copy of the answer sheet and Rs 500 per subject for re-verification of the marks, the petition has said and added that neither process provides a student with a remedy if the evaluation has been erratic.

In the instant matter, the petitioner student has contended that he and several other students whose exam centre was at the Al Alia International School in Riyadh, have been awarded very low marks, especially in Science stream, due to erratic evaluation of their answer sheets.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.