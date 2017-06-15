CBSE scrapping re-evaluation facility challenged in HC

A student who wrote the class XII board exams this year from Saudi Arabia has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the CBSE's November last year decision to do away with re-evaluation of answer sheets.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) and its controller of exams and sought their stand on the student's plea also seeking re-evaluation of his Physics, Chemistry and Maths answer sheets.

The petitioner has claimed that CBSE had recently made a statement before the Orissa High Court that the facility of re-evaluation of answer sheets is still available.

The submission was made during hearing of a plea by some students who were seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Subsequently, the Odisha High Court had allowed the students to apply for re-evaluation and had directed the Board to set up an expert committee to carry out the exercise within three days, the petition has said.

The petitioner student from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, has sought parity with the students from Odisha who were allowed to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

The Delhi High Court while seeking the CBSE's reply to the petition by 21 June, also directed the Board to place on record the statement made by it before the Odisha High Court.

The petitioner student has also challenged the CBSE's 29 May, 2017 notification which lays down the process and fees for re-verification of the marks and for obtaining the photocopies of the evaluated answer sheets.

As per the 29 May notification, Rs 700 per subject has to be paid for getting a copy of the answer sheet and Rs 500 per subject for re-verification of the marks, the petition has said and added that neither process provides a student with a remedy if the evaluation has been erratic.

In the instant matter, the petitioner student has contended that he and several other students whose exam centre was at the Al Alia International School in Riyadh, have been awarded very low marks, especially in Science stream, due to erratic evaluation of their answer sheets.