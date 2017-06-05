App
Jun 05, 2017 11:48 AM IST

CBI conducts raids on NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy

CBI conducts raids on NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy

Moneycontrol News

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday conducted raids at the Delhi residence of Prannoy Roy, the promoter of media firm NDTV.

CBI sources told Moneycontrol that the agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, and RRPL Holdings for allegedly causing a loss to a bank. The searches are being conducted at four places including Delhi and Dehradun.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the raids are in connection with NDTV or against the Roys in a personal capacity.

NDTV is a listed company that was founded in 1988 by Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika.

Soon after the raids, NDTV released a statement on the matter:

"This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations.

NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India.

We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces."

More to follow...

