Bull Power: Patanjali working on project to generate electricity using bulls

Moneycontrol News

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Patanjali has been working on a project to generate electricity using bulls. The initial test done by the company has shown some positive results, reports The Economic Times.

The report said that Patanjali has joined hands with a leading Indian automobile manufacturer and a Turkish partner for this project. They have developed a prototype and are working on to produce more electricity.

The prototype design, having a turbine so far has managed to generate 2.5 kilowatts (kW) of power.

With this the company is trying to attain twin objectives; to protect male bovines from being slaughtered and help rural household who are not able to afford electricity generate it to meet their own household requirement.

Acharya Balkrishna, the brainchild behind this project said the move will help the poor rural household. He also said they are undertaking more research to increase the electricity yield.

The population of bulls has been declining for the past many years with the increased mechanisation at the farm. Today, they account for less than 30 percent of the cattle population.

The firm has clarified that it won’t sell electricity.