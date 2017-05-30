Built for a tank, bridge over Brahmaputra rattles China

Moneycontrol News

India played to local sentiments by naming the new bridge connecting Dhola in Assam with Sadiya in Arunachal Pradesh after Assamese musician Bhupen Hazarika, but news of the inauguration did not come as music to Chinese ears.

China has warned India to be "cautious" about building infrastructure in the disputed territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

All about the bridge

Beijing's reaction came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge on May 26, the third anniversary of the BJP-led government.

The 9.15 km-long bridge over the Brahmaputra, which aims to reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to one hour, is part of the plan to turn North-East India into a South Asian trade hub. It is a product of the Prime Minister's 'Act East' policy which prioritises India's relationship with its neighbours in the Asia-Pacific.

The Prime Minister said it would serve as the foundation for a new "economic revolution" that would help India in becoming a superpower. The bridge can take the weight of a a 60-tonne military tank.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that as the bridge is situated near the Indo-China border, it would quickly mobilise the army and weaponry should the need arise.

India-China border conflict

The territorial dispute between the neighbours stretches over the decades. China dubs Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, and India claims ownership of Aksai Chin, a territory seized by China during Sino-Indian war of 1962.

The India-China border dispute stretches over a 3,000 kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) and both countries have held 19 rounds of talks till now with Special Representatives to settle the boundary dispute.

Territorial insecurities

After the inauguration of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told IANS that they hope India adopts a "cautious and restrained" attitude until the border issue is settled with China.

In April, China for the first time announced official "standardised" names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chinese experts said that the move was to "reaffirm the country's territorial sovereignty to the disputed region", according to the Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times.

The tactic came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared that the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh under Indian protection had a "negative impact" on Sino-India ties.

China had already warned India not to allow the Tibetan spiritual leader's nine-day visit between April 4-11 to the frontier state.

The 'Taiwan card'

Editorials in China's state-owned Global Times had warned India against an association with Taiwan when a Taiwanese Parliamentary delegation visited India last year in November. It was the first visit after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who supports the country's independence from China, took office.

"As the One Belt and One Road corridor passes through the disputed Kashmir, some Indian strategists have advised the Modi government to play the Taiwan card," the newspaper said.

With inputs from PTI.