Budget Session a winner for treasury benches: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described the Budget Session as a "winner" for the treasury benches, saying the BJP put up an impressive show in state polls while the government was able to secure passage of many key bills in Parliament.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting a day before the session ends, Modi also pitched for pushing reform and development agenda, asserting that there is a "positive" public mood in the favour of the ruling dispensation as it completes its third anniversary the next month.

"This is a golden opportunity for us to lift the lives of the poor, the deprived...This is the time for doing more development and reforms," he said. The BJP MPs were also informed about a one-month programme to celebrate the government's third anniversary from May 24.

Briefing reporters following the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that Modi called the session very constructive with the Lok Sabha passing 21 bills and the Rajya Sabha 14.

These include the GST bills and also the politically important OBC bill. The Prime Minister said the BJP notched up a massive win in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls during the session.

The hope his government had generated among the masses in 2014 has turned into confidence, he said. Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu also spoke and outlined the one-month programme to celebrate the government's third anniversary, Kumar said.

Heaping praise on Modi, Naidu referred to the last night's meeting of 33 NDA constituents in which important allies like Parkash Singh Badal of Akali Dal and Chandrababu Naidu of TDP spoke about his "transformative" leadership. "Modi has emerged as the poor's messiah," he claimed.

On the occasion, Modi noted that it was the birth anniversary of Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Rama, and said he was a living example of a "dedicated social worker" which should inspire one and all.