Budget 2018: FM may oblige with a corporate income tax rate cut

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may propose cutting the headline corporate income tax rate by one to two percentage points in Budget 2018-19, as a part of the government’s broader strategy to attract higher investment, growth and more jobs.

At present, companies pay a base rate of 30 percent corporate tax, coupled with various surcharges and cesses, making the effective tax rate higher than 30 percent for some sectors.

After a major overhaul in the existing indirect tax system by implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, all eyes will be on steps proposed by the government to revamp the direct tax system.

In Budget 2015-16, Jaitley had laid a roadmap to bring down corporate tax rate to 25 percent, which is yet to be implemented.

In fact, the finance minister had said that corporate tax in the country is higher than rates prevalent in other key Asian economies, making Indian industry uncompetitive.

“I, therefore, propose to reduce the rate of corporate tax from 30 percent to 25 percent over the next four years...This process of reduction has to be necessarily accompanied by rationalisation and removal of various kinds of tax exemptions and incentives for corporate taxpayers, which incidentally account for a large number of tax disputes,” Jaitley had said.

“The effective collection of corporate tax is about 23 percent. We lose out on both counts, i.e. we are considered as having a high corporate tax regime but we do not get that tax due to excessive exemptions. A regime of exemptions has led to pressure groups, litigation and loss of revenue,” the finance minister had said then.

Key industry bodies have also urged the government to reduce the corporate tax rate, in sync with what was announced nearly three years back.

“In terms of the taxation requirement, if we see corporate taxes across the world, the trend is that people are reducing corporate taxes. India is among the highest,” Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) President Shobhna Kamineni had said last month after the pre-budget meeting with the Finance Minister and top ministry officials.

The road map for reduction in corporate tax rate for India should include reducing the corporate tax rate to 18 percent at the earliest with withdrawal of tax incentives and exemptions and withdrawal of surcharges and cesses, CII had said in a statement.

Besides, the industry bodies also said that a reduction in tax is crucial as the US is also on the verge of a historic tax reform as it has proposed to cut the corporate tax rate from a top rate of 35 percent to 20 percent.

“The US tax reform also envisages a complete exemption in respect of dividends declared by foreign subsidiaries of the US companies. This is intended to incentivise repatriation of earnings into the US, which is expected to boost investment and consumption...A similar approach should also be followed by India,” industry association FICCI had said in its pre-budget meeting with top government officials involved in the budget-making process.