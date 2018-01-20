App
Jan 20, 2018

BMC razes illegal constructions at 14 hotels

Owners of 322 hotels/restaurants were served inspection reports and asked to rectify irregularities at their establishments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The local civic body today said it has demolished illegally-built portions at 14 hotels and restaurants and sealed a snack outlet in the last two days.

Carrying forward the crackdown against erring eateries, BMC squads conducted a survey on 548 restaurants/ hotels.

"During the survey, our teams carried out demolition (of illegal portions/extensions) in 14 hotels/restaurants and sealed one over the past two days," said a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He said owners of 322 hotels/restaurants were served inspection reports and asked to rectify irregularities at their establishments.

Most of these eateries are located in the suburbs of Andheri and Jogeshwari, the official said.

An illegally-built snack mart was sealed in Kurla (W), he added.

The civic administration has launched a drive against allegedly illegal constructions at restaurants after the December 29 fire at a pub in Kamala Mills Compound killed 14 people.

