you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
May 03, 2017 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

BMC corporator seeks 400% hike in remuneration

A Samajwadi Party corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has demanded a 400 per cent hike in remuneration for the civic body members, terming the present payment of Rs 10,000 a month as "very meagre".

Rais Shaikh wrote to civic chief Ajoy Mehta on April 12, demanding that the current remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month for the corporators be increased to Rs 50,000 so that they can discharge their duties properly.

Terming his demand as "realistic and practical", Shaikh told PTI, "I would like to clarify that I have not demanded the hike in salary. I have sought hike of the remuneration which was last revised in 2002."

"The current remuneration is inadequate to discharge our duty as a public representatives," said the corporator, who represents Mankhurd-Shivajinagar ward.

"When we work in public life, we have to make lots of expenses on fuel, stationary, offices, staff etc. Seeing these expenses, the current remuneration of Rs 10,000 fits nowhere and I hope that the civic administration would give a serious thought to my demand," he added.

tags #BMC #Current Affairs #India #Samajwadi Party

