May 31, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
Blast near Indian embassy in Kabul, mission staff moved to safe rooms
Sources told CNN-News18 that the bomb went off 50 meters from the Indian mission. All staff members have been moved to strong rooms, sources added.
A bomb blast was reported near the Indian embassy in Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday morning but sources said all mission staff were safe.Sources told CNN-News18 that the bomb went off 50 meters from the Indian mission. All staff members have been moved to strong rooms, sources added.
Photographs accessed by CNN-News18 showed window planes of the embassy building shattered by the impact of the blast which was reported from near the German Gate.
Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/blast-near-indian-embassy-in-kabul-mission-staff-moved-to-safe-rooms-1417375.html