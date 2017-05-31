App
May 31, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sources told CNN-News18 that the bomb went off 50 meters from the Indian mission. All staff members have been moved to strong rooms, sources added.

A bomb blast was reported near the Indian embassy in Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday morning but sources said all mission staff were safe.

Photographs accessed by CNN-News18 showed window planes of the embassy building shattered by the impact of the blast which was reported from near the German Gate.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/blast-near-indian-embassy-in-kabul-mission-staff-moved-to-safe-rooms-1417375.html

tags #Current Affairs #Kabul

