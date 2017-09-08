BJP's IT head defends PM after #BlockNarendraModi campaign on Twitter

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Information and Technology head Amit Malviya stepped into the social media battlefield to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a controversy erupted when it emerged that he follows the Twitter handle of a person who expressed happiness over Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

In a statement issued online, Malviya has called the controversy “mischievous and contorted”.

The statement, shared by BJP’s official Twitter handle as well, started with claims that Modi was the “only leader” to openly interact with people on social media. He also dubbed Modi as a "rare leader" who “truly believes in freedom of speech” and thus, never blocked or unfollowed anyone on Twitter.

The statement after a hashtag #BlockNarendra Modi started trending on Twitter.

After journalist Gauri Lankesh, an outspoken critic of right-wing extremism, was shot dead in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, a Twitter user named Nikhil Dadhich made some offensive comments about the incident.

Many Twitter users including with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the remarks.

Defending the Prime Minister, Malviya said that if Modi followed someone on Twitter, it did not give the said person a “character certificate”.



The controversy over PM following people on Twitter is mischievous and contorted: Shri @malviyamit, National Head - Information & Technology pic.twitter.com/8Ss6fgCOj2

— BJP (@BJP4India) September 7, 2017

To prove that the Prime Minister followed all kinds of people, he gave examples of opposition leaders in Modi’s ‘Following’ list, which features AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.