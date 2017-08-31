BJP will provie corruption-free govt in Nagaland : Jamwal

Northeast BJP in-charge Ajay Jamwal exuded confidence that the party would form the government in Nagaland, which goes to the poll next year, and provide a corruption-free government to it.

"Corruption free and equally developed states in the country is Modiji's (PM's) goal," he said.

Jamwal, who was addressing a meeting of the state BJP executive, council and mandal presidents, said a government led by the party in Nagaland would take the central government's welfare schemes to the grassroots and put the state on the path of development and progress.

Jamwal, who has completed his month long tour of the state, said it lacks good roads and infrastructure development in all sectors, especially education, power and health care delivery systems. He doubted whether the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the people of Nagaland.

The BJP workers and leaders in the state have to work hard not only to clean the dirt on the streets as part of Swacch Bharat but also change the mindset of the people so that they support the party to form the government and bring about development.

BJP secretary (organization) in-charge of Nagaland, Ananta Narayan Mishra claimed that the 14 states where the party is in power, including in neighboring states of (Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) of Nagaland and the five others where it is in the coalition are witnessing uninterrupted development in all spheres.

Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu claimed that “The party is gradually gaining acceptance and the general understanding of the policies, vision, and ideology of the party is widening throughout the state ... The people of Nagaland have realized that BJP is the best alternative to both NPF and Congress.