App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 31, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will provie corruption-free govt in Nagaland : Jamwal

Jamwal, who was addressing a meeting of the state BJP executive, council and mandal presidents, said a government led by the party in Nagaland would take the central government's welfare schemes to the grassroots and put the state on the path of development and progress.

BJP will provie corruption-free govt in Nagaland : Jamwal

Northeast BJP in-charge Ajay Jamwal exuded confidence that the party would form the government in Nagaland, which goes to the poll next year, and provide a corruption-free government to it.

"Corruption free and equally developed states in the country is Modiji's (PM's) goal," he said.

Jamwal, who was addressing a meeting of the state BJP executive, council and mandal presidents, said a government led by the party in Nagaland would take the central government's welfare schemes to the grassroots and put the state on the path of development and progress.

Jamwal, who has completed his month long tour of the state, said it lacks good roads and infrastructure development in all sectors, especially education, power and health care delivery systems. He doubted whether the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the people of Nagaland.

The BJP workers and leaders in the state have to work hard not only to clean the dirt on the streets as part of Swacch Bharat but also change the mindset of the people so that they support the party to form the government and bring about development.

BJP secretary (organization) in-charge of Nagaland, Ananta Narayan Mishra claimed that the 14 states where the party is in power, including in neighboring states of (Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) of Nagaland and the five others where it is in the coalition are witnessing uninterrupted development in all spheres.

Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu claimed that “The party is gradually gaining acceptance and the general understanding of the policies, vision, and ideology of the party is widening throughout the state ... The people of Nagaland have realized that BJP is the best alternative to both NPF and Congress.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.