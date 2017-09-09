BJP policy implementation will help industry for the next 30 years: Amit Shah

In his first address to the India Inc, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah said BJP's policy implementation will help industry for the next 30 years. While heaping praise over the current government's achievements, he also came down hard on the previous UPA regime. He said that the UPA government during its 10-year rule was riddled with scams.

"Before 2014, GDP growth rate fell to 4 percent and current account deficit rose to 5 percent under UPA government. There was double-digit inflation," he said, adding that the current government's approach to GDP has changed.

Shah was speaking at National Executive Meeting for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi today.

It was Shah's first speech after the major Cabinet reshuffle last week. FICCI is a non-government and non-profit organization with a membership of more than 250,000 unofficial corporate members, including MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

Praising the BJP government, he said that the Narendra Modi regime is taking a long-term view of reforms. "We are looking to provide a stable policy for 30 years," he said.

"We have changed the way we look at GDP in such a way that along with economic growth it will also impact the lives of 125 crore people."

He mentioned electricity penetration, building new toilets and providing gas connections to the poor as among the initiatives that the government has successfully undertaken.

Although initially Jan Dhan Yojna scheme was met with disapproval, Shah said that it has been a success. "From 8.5 crore people in 2014, direct benefit transfers have now reached over 36 crore people today."

He mentioned that earlier Rs 59,000 crore worth of subsidies were siphoned off under corruption.

With reference to the landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout, he said that it will reap benefits in the next 10 years.

“Under 17 different taxes, one could not get the full tax. But with GST, full input tax credit can be availed.”

Talking about the controversial cash ban, he expressed hope that demonetization will boost the formal economy. "Everyone has to accept it. Black money has come into the government’s treasury and it is being used for the benefit of the public. We have stopped the Mauritius, Cyprus and Singapore treaties as a measure of this.”

He said that FICCI must rethink the role it has played since Independence.

“FICCI should drive for more R&D. It should create consortiums for development of R&D in various sectors. Only when India develops its own patents in the international market, will it see true profitability.”