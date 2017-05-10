BJP MLA posts selfie as houses are gutted behind him

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan today drew intense flak after he posted a selfie on Facebook taken during a fire incident in which several houses were gutted in his contituency in Bharatpur district.

Bachchu Singh, who represent Bayana assembly seat, later removed the controversial picture taken in front of houses that were engulfed in flames but claimed that he had posted it only to inform officials that he was on the site.

"It was not a selfie," he insisted, when asked if it was proper for him to have acted in such a way while he was surrounded by victims of the fire incident on Tuesday. After he was informed about the fire incident in Nagla Moroli Daang area of Bayana town, the MLA had rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

He assured the victims of all necessary help. Standing in middle of the crowd, the MLA, however, took out his mobile phone for a "selfie", eyewitnesses said. Though many present on spot were surprised by the MLA's action, no one spoke at that time, they said.

But after he posted the photograph on Facebook, objections came flooding.

"This is not the time to take selfie,” one user said while another added, "It would have been better if you had poured two buckets of water to douse the fire.”

The MLA initially tried to explain away but later removed the photograph.

When PTI contacted him, he said, "Why would I take a selfie of such an unfortunate incident?"

"It is a matter of perception. I had posted the photo to let administrative officials know that I am on the spot.

"The SDM was not picking up my call. Then I called up the ADM saying that I am on spot and I am sending you live photograph so that you can act," he said, dismissing queries on why he chose to use the front camera and not the back camera.