BJP leaders meet Suresh Prabhu, seek more trains for North Indian states

A group of Mumbai BJP leaders met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and demanded that more trains be launched between cities in Maharashtra and North Indian states, especially during the summer season.

Prabhu was in the city yesterday and held a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis where they reviewed the progress of rail projects in the state.

General Secretary of Mumbai BJP Amarjeet Mishra along with a delegation of party members met Prabhu in Rail Bhawan in New Delhi and apprised him about the hardships faced by the North Indians living in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in travelling to their native places due to shortage of trains.

The situation becomes bad during the summer season, where there is a heavy rush of passengers in North Indian- bound trains, they told the Minister.

Mishra said, "Though the Railway has already announced a slew of summer special trains, we demanded more unreserved holiday trains from Mumbai to Varanasi, Darbhanga and Lucknow."

Mishra said Prabhu patiently heard them out and assured to arrange additional coaches in trains bound for North India, especially Uttar Pradesh.

"We demanded that the Mumbai-Jabalpur Garib Rath be extended up to Varanasi. We also wanted Prabhuji to make LTT- Faizabad Express a daily service from once a week now," he said.

The Minister asked his officials to look into the demands and do the needful, the BJP leader added.