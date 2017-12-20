App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Dec 19, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt brought farmers on Uttar Pradesh's political agenda: CM Adityanath

Attacking the previous regimes, CM Adityanath cited programmes of his government like farm loan waiver, clearing sugarcane dues, power supply to rural areas and programmes to end open defecation to press his point home.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Farmers have for the first time been brought to the forefront of Uttar Pradesh's political agenda, which was dominated by caste and religion based politics, by the present BJP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

"Rising above caste and religion based politics, for the first time any government has included farmers in its political agenda," he said in the UP Assembly during a debate on the supplementary budget tabled yesterday.

Attacking the previous SP and BSP regimes on charges of corruption, neglect of common people and law and order issues, the chief minister cited the programmes of his government like farm loan waiver, paddy procurement, clearing sugarcane dues, efforts to double the income of farmers, power supply to rural areas and programmes to end open defecation to press his point home.

"As per the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all poor families will be provided houses by 2022," he said.

related news

Referring to the 'Kumbha' in 2019, the chief minister said it had been recognised by UNESCO and congratulated the prime minister for his efforts.

Presenting an outline of development of pilgrim centres like Kashi and Mathura, he cited hosting of a 'Ramleela' event in Ayodhya and talked about the steps being taken for development of Kapilvastu, Kushinagar and Shravasti (all Buddhist tourist places).

He also cited the work for extending health services including meeting the shortage of doctors, improving standard of education as well as providing free uniforms, sweaters and shoes, air connectivity between big cities and steps to protect bovines.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary charged the present government with taking credit for the work done by previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.