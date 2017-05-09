App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 09, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP demands AAP's derecognition over 'fudging' donation figures

BJP demands AAP's derecognition over 'fudging' donation figures

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari today demanded that the Election Commission of India derecognise the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly providing "wrong information" to various authorities about donations received by it.

A delegation of the Delhi unit of the BJP led by Tiwari today met Election Commissioners A K Joti and Om Prakash Rawat, and submitted a complaint against AAP.

Based on a report by a TV channel, the BJP alleged there were dissimilarities in the figures which Delhi's ruling party gave about donations received by it to the Election Commission and the Income Tax department, and what was put out on its website.

"We have submitted a complaint to the Election Commission about wrong information provided by the AAP with regard to funds its received, and sought derecognition of the party. This is a big offence," Tiwari said after meeting the election commissioners.

He also claimed the AAP was trying to "divert" public attention from the issue by alleging manipulation of EVMs by the BJP to rig elections.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a live demonstration at Delhi Assembly today, alleged that anyone knowing the 'secret code' can easily tamper with EVMs. The code, he claimed, can be fed into a machine while casting vote.

"They are trying to divert attention from the funds issue. They can not do so, they have lied to the Election Commission. Now, they should reply to questions being raised over funds received by them and other corruption charges," he said.

Tiwari alleged "gross discrepancies" in donations shown by the AAP.

"There are gross discrepancies in the figures AAP submitted to the EC, the Income Tax department, and what it put on its website," Tiwari said.

The top EC officials maintained the complaint was "very serious" and would be acted upon, Tiwari said.

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #BJP #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.