BJP demands AAP's derecognition over 'fudging' donation figures

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari today demanded that the Election Commission of India derecognise the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly providing "wrong information" to various authorities about donations received by it.

A delegation of the Delhi unit of the BJP led by Tiwari today met Election Commissioners A K Joti and Om Prakash Rawat, and submitted a complaint against AAP.

Based on a report by a TV channel, the BJP alleged there were dissimilarities in the figures which Delhi's ruling party gave about donations received by it to the Election Commission and the Income Tax department, and what was put out on its website.

"We have submitted a complaint to the Election Commission about wrong information provided by the AAP with regard to funds its received, and sought derecognition of the party. This is a big offence," Tiwari said after meeting the election commissioners.

He also claimed the AAP was trying to "divert" public attention from the issue by alleging manipulation of EVMs by the BJP to rig elections.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a live demonstration at Delhi Assembly today, alleged that anyone knowing the 'secret code' can easily tamper with EVMs. The code, he claimed, can be fed into a machine while casting vote.

"They are trying to divert attention from the funds issue. They can not do so, they have lied to the Election Commission. Now, they should reply to questions being raised over funds received by them and other corruption charges," he said.

Tiwari alleged "gross discrepancies" in donations shown by the AAP.

"There are gross discrepancies in the figures AAP submitted to the EC, the Income Tax department, and what it put on its website," Tiwari said.

The top EC officials maintained the complaint was "very serious" and would be acted upon, Tiwari said.