Big Ganesh mandals leave no stone unturned in insuring idols against floods & theft

It is not just people who had to brave the Mumbai rains yesterday to get home. Lord Ganesh had to face the nature’s fury, too. At a Mandal in Borivali, a suburb in Mumbai, the Ganesh idol was washed away with the floods even as water levels rose to a dangerously high level in that area. While this Mandal wasn’t insured, taking help of insurance against man-made and natural catastrophes is essential for minimising the financial impact from losses.

Since the last five to seven years, bigger Ganesh Mandals have been taking insurance cover against liabilities to life and property for the 10-day festival celebrating the elephant-god Ganesh.

The most crowded Ganesh Mandal, Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav has taken a cover of Rs 51 crore that covers both the volunteers at the venue as well as the ornaments, valuables and the idol itself. Nearly 1.8 million people visit the Mandal every year, which in insurance parlance is an ‘insurable risk’.

The primary risk arising out of crowded Ganesh Mandals is the threat of a stampede or any accident (fire, terrorism, flood, storm or earthquake) leading to loss of human lives. Apart from this, any damage to the idol or theft of cash and valuables is a significant risk for the organisers of the festival. For this, both public sectors, as well as a handful of private sector general insurers, offer specialised covers.

KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said that it is usually the larger Mandals that take a specific cover for the festival. “Not just the ornaments, some of them also take a cover for the idol itself,” he added.

Event specific covers have also become common. For example, Ganesh Mandals across Mumbai were given an option to take an insurance of up to Rs 2 crore to cover the ten-day festivities that began from August 25. IRM Insurance Brokers along with Oriental Insurance is offering a cover ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

The cover came into effect on August 24 itself and will be valid for a duration of 23 days. The premiums range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2.45 lakh depending on the size of the cover.