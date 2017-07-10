App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jul 09, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

To enter NSG, India tries to join Wassenaar and Australia group

An entry into the two groups can help strengthen India's non-proliferation credentials and build up a strong case for it as the country seeks an entry into NSG.

To enter NSG, India tries to join Wassenaar and Australia group

India is actively trying to join the export control regimes, the Wassenaar Arrangement and Australia Group, notwithstanding China's attempts to stonewall its bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

An official said work on applying for a membership of the Wassenaar Arrangement had begun.

An entry into the two groups can help strengthen India's non-proliferation credentials and build up a strong case for it as the country seeks an entry into the 48-member NSG.

The government also recently approved SCOMET (Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies) items, mandatory under the Wassernaar Arrangement.

Through the revised list of items, India also seeks to send a message about its larger commitment to non- proliferation.

Twenty-eight states are common members of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the Australia Group, the Wassenaar Agreement and the NSG -- the four non-proliferation groups.

India is a member of the 35-member MTCR, which it joined last year. Membership in Wassenaar and Australia Group would give India a chance for a closer interaction with member- states and also hold up its credentials, despite not being a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Membership to these groups is by consensus, as in the NSG.

Indian had applied for NSG membership last year, but its bid is primarily being blocked by China, which maintains that the signing the NPT is a prerequisite for entry into the bloc.

Neither China nor Pakistan is a member of either of the two groups.

Rakesh Sood, a former special envoy of the Prime Minister for disarmament and non-proliferation, said India had been working with these export control regimes.

A team from the 41-nation Wassenaar Arrangement had visited New Delhi early this year, he said.

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, head of nuclear and space initiative at the Observer Research Foundation, said entry into the Wassenaar Arrangement and Australia Group would help remove "scepticism" about India's NSG bid among some nations, which are still on the "edge".

"India's membership to the NSG still looks very uncertain at this point of time due to the stiff opposition from China. In the meantime, its membership in other groups will give India additional opportunities to interact with the countries who are members of all four non-proliferation groups," she said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.