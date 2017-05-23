App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 23, 2017 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhiwandi, Malegaon, Panvel civic polls tomorrow; 1,251 candidates in fray

The municipal corporation elections in Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel will be held tomorrow and the results of the polls will be declared on May 26.

Bhiwandi, Malegaon, Panvel civic polls tomorrow; 1,251 candidates in fray

The municipal corporation elections in Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel will be held tomorrow.

Altogether 1,251 candidates are in fray in the three civic bodies, a State Election Commission official said today.

This will be the first election of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) after it came into existence in October last year.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the NCP-AIMIM alliance is in power in the Malegaon civic body.

There are altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to the three civic bodies, the official said.

The results will be declared on May 26, he added.

The BJP has fielded 189 candidates, NCP-90, Congress-152 and Shiv Sena-144 across the three civic bodies. Also, 355 independents are trying their luck.

The AIMIM has fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while the MNS has put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has put up 22 candidates, Janata Dal (United) four, and Janata Dal (Secular) 10 in the three civic bodies.

Of the 18 municipal corporations in Maharashtra which completed their five-year term this year, the elections to 10 bodies were held in February, while Latur, Parbhani and Chandrapur went to polls last month.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.