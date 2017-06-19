Bandhan Bank to open 160 branches more

Bandhan Bank is targetting to open another 160 branches to reach the 1000-mark by the end of this financial year, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bandhan bank Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

The bank currently has 840 branches spread across different states in the country.

The bank is also planning to introduce mutual fund and insurance service by this September, Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Bandhan-Konnagar, a not-for-profit organization which is working in the sphere of education, health and women empowerment, today celebrated "Development Day" on completion of 17 years of its existence.

Since 2001, the organisation has transformed lives of 1.7 million families spreading across 11 states of India -- West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chhattishgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

So far, its various development programmes have benefited at least 8.5 million people. The organization has 735 branches spread across 10,356 villages; its 2,100 employees are actively involved in welfare of the poor as well as in the fields of education, health and women empowerment.