App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jul 12, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bachchan wants AAP leader to remove father's poem video

Bachchan said the video, in which Vishwas is seen singing the poem, was a 'copyright infringement' and should be removed from the popular video-sharing site, YouTube, within 24 hours.

Bachchan wants AAP leader to remove father's poem video
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas for using a poem by the megastar's late father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, in a video, and asked him to give an account of the revenue generated from it.

Bachchan said the video, in which Vishwas is seen singing the poem, was a 'copyright infringement' and should be removed from the popular video-sharing site, YouTube, within 24 hours.

"Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded. Pranam??," Vishwas tweeted in reply to Bachchan's tweets on this.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party member said he had received the notice, which called for the removal of the video and asked him to account for the revenue generated through it.

"The video will be removed," Vishwas said.

The video -- with Bachchan's poem Need ka Nirmaan Phir Phir - is part of his programme 'Tarpan', in which the AAP- leader-cum-poet pays tribute to noted Hindi poets.

"This is a copyright infringement..! legal will take care of this," Bachchan tweeted on Tuesday, posting the tribute video.

To this Vishwas replied, "Rcvd appreciation frm all poet's family but Notice frm you Sir. Deleting the tribute video to Babuji. Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded. Pranam??"

An associate of Vishwas said Rs 32 was the revenue generated from advertisements on YouTube.

Vishwas added that he had received appreciation from the families of other poets whose works had figured in the tribute series.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.