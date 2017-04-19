Babri Masjid demolition case: SC rules LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti will stand trial

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court today delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the CBI, ruling that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti will stand trial.

This effectively means that the court has revived criminal conspiracy charges of demolishing Babri Masjid against the BJP leaders.

The criminal case in Raebareli court stands shifted to the Lucknow court. Also, there will be no transfer of judge till the case is over and day-to-day trial won't be adjourned.

A bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and RF Nariman expressed their dismay over the fact that 25 years have gone by since the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

On April 6, the bench had indicated that they may order holding of joint trial of the two sets of cases by transferring the trial from Rae Bareli to the Lucknow court.

Conspiracy charges against LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and 10 others accused were dropped in the case, the trial of which is at present is ongoing at a special court in Rae Bareli.

The appeals were filed by one Haji Mahboob Ahmad (since dead) and the CBI against dropping of conspiracy charges against 21 accused including the top BJP leaders. Eight of suspects have died since.