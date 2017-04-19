App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
Apr 19, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Babri Masjid demolition case: SC rules LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti will stand trial

The Supreme Court today is expected to give its verdict on a case of criminally conspiring to demolish Babri Masjid against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti on whether they will stand trial for the case.

Babri Masjid demolition case: SC rules LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti will stand trial

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court today delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the CBI, ruling that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti will stand trial.

This effectively means that the court has revived criminal conspiracy charges of demolishing Babri Masjid against the BJP leaders.

The criminal case in Raebareli court stands shifted to the Lucknow court. Also, there will be no transfer of judge till the case is over and day-to-day trial won't be adjourned.

A bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and RF Nariman expressed their dismay over the fact that 25 years have gone by since the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

On April 6, the bench had indicated that they may order holding of joint trial of the two sets of cases by transferring the trial from Rae Bareli to the Lucknow court.

Conspiracy charges against LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and 10 others accused were dropped in the case, the trial of which is at present is ongoing at a special court in Rae Bareli.

The appeals were filed by one Haji Mahboob Ahmad (since dead) and the CBI against dropping of conspiracy charges against 21 accused including the top BJP leaders. Eight of suspects have died since.

tags #Babri Masjid #Current Affairs #L K Advani #Murli Manohar Joshi #Supreme Court #Uma Bharti

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.