App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 30, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Babri Masjid case: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti in court today for framing of charges

BJP’s Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara have also been asked by Special CBI judge SK Yadav to be present before the court.

Babri Masjid case: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti in court today for framing of charges

BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be appearing before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday to hear framing of charges against them in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

BJP’s Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara have also been asked by Special CBI judge SK Yadav to be present before the court.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/babri-masjid-case-advani-joshi-bharti-in-court-today-for-framing-of-charges-1416081.html

tags #BJP #CBI #Current Affairs #LK Advani #Murli Manohar Joshi #Uma Bharti

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.