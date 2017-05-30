Babri Masjid case: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti in court today for framing of charges

BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be appearing before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday to hear framing of charges against them in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

BJP’s Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara have also been asked by Special CBI judge SK Yadav to be present before the court.