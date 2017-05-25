App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 25, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Babri case: CBI court asks Advani, Uma Bharti to appear before it on Friday

On Thursday, the court asked Advani, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and others to appear before it. The court is likely to frame charges against the accused on Friday.

Babri case: CBI court asks Advani, Uma Bharti to appear before it on Friday

A special CBI court has ordered several BJP leaders, including L K Advani, to appear before it on Friday in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On Thursday, the court asked Advani, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and others to appear before it. The court is likely to frame charges against the accused on Friday.

However, the accused have moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance.

tags #Babri Masjid #Babri Masjid demolition case #BJP #CBI #Current Affairs #L K Advani #Uma Bharti

