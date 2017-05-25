May 25, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
Babri case: CBI court asks Advani, Uma Bharti to appear before it on Friday
On Thursday, the court asked Advani, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and others to appear before it. The court is likely to frame charges against the accused on Friday.
A special CBI court has ordered several BJP leaders, including L K Advani, to appear before it on Friday in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
On Thursday, the court asked Advani, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and others to appear before it. The court is likely to frame charges against the accused on Friday.
However, the accused have moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance.
Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/babri-case-cbi-court-asks-advani-uma-bharti-to-appear-before-it-on-friday-1411731.html