Aviation ministry to cooperate with CBI probe into Air India deals

The civil aviation ministry will cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in three cases, including purchase of 111 aircraft by state carrier Air India and its merger with Indian Airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Tuesday.

The CBI said on Monday that it had registered three cases against Air India and the civil aviation ministry.

"Whatever knowledge we have, we will cooperate with them," Raju said, referring to CBI.