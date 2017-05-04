App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
May 04, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

At 27%, water level in Maha dams over double from last year

The collective water stock in dams across Maharashtra today stands at 27.55 percent, which is more than double from what it was on same day last year.

A report of the state Water Resources Department revealed the figures.

"On May 4 in 2016, the water stock in dams was 12.07 percent as against today's stock of 27.55 percent. There are 3,255 dams of different capacity in the state," the daily report generated by department said.

"The Nagpur region has reported the lowest water stock with 14.93 percent, whereas the Konkan region has the highest stock of 52.90 percent," the WRD report said.

As per the WRD's report, dams in Amravati division have 32.36 percent water stock as on today, while those in Konkan have 52.90 percent stock. In Nagpur division, the water storage is 14.93 percent, while in Nashik division it is 28.95 percent. Pune and Marathwada divisions have 21.46 percent and 32.15 percent water stock respectively, the report stated.

In the summer of 2016, the state's water stock on May 4 was 12.07 percent. Amravati division had 11.58 percent water stock of its total capacity, while the Konkan division had 32.09 percent water. The water level in Nagpur division was 10.75 percent, Nashik division 11.89 percent, Pune 13.32 percent and Marathwada had 1.04 percent water stock on May 4 last year, the report stated.

There has been a good rainfall at the end of the monsoon season in 2016, which led to a rise in the dam water stock in the state. Except Pune and Amravati divisions, the remaining ones like Konkan, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur had received excess rainfall.

Pune division received 101.8 percent rainfall in July and 113.9 percent in August of its normal, stated the state government's rainfall report on 2016 monsoon season.

"The excess rainfall at the end of the monsoon season helped in filling most of the dams up to their limits," an official from the WRD said.

The division-wise rainfall registered in September last year was: Konkan (153.6 percent), Nashik (102.6 percent), Pune (83.2 percent), Aurangabad (167.2 percent), Amravati (87 percent) and Nagpur (101.2 percent) of its normal rainfall.

