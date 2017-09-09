App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 09, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Assault on docs as non-bailable crime: AIIMS RDA hails Delhi

Doctors across the country have been demanding enhanced security on hospital premises over increasing instances of attacks on them by relatives of the patients in the emergency and OPD wards.

Assault on docs as non-bailable crime: AIIMS RDA hails Delhi

The resident doctors association of the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today lauded the public notice issued by the Delhi Police stating that assault of a doctor will be a non-bailable criminal offence and attract imprisonment of three years, or fine, or both.

The notice published in newspapers mentions: "A doctor is a life saver. Owing to several reasons, your doctor may be under extreme pressure and thus have regard and faith in him. The assault on a doctor is a Non-Bailable Criminal Offence and attracts imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or fine or both under the Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008."

The President of AIIMS RDA, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, hailed the initiative and stressed on creating more awareness among the public so that the relatives of the patients to place their faith in the doctors and do not take the law into their hands.

"Besides newspapers, sign boards mentioning the same should be put up in all hospitals across the country. Awareness drives must be carried out on TV," Bhatti said.

Doctors across the country have been demanding enhanced security on hospital premises over increasing instances of attacks on them by relatives of the patients in the emergency and OPD wards.

Earlier they have gone on strike too to protest such assaults.

tags #AIIMS #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.