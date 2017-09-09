Assault on docs as non-bailable crime: AIIMS RDA hails Delhi

The resident doctors association of the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today lauded the public notice issued by the Delhi Police stating that assault of a doctor will be a non-bailable criminal offence and attract imprisonment of three years, or fine, or both.

The notice published in newspapers mentions: "A doctor is a life saver. Owing to several reasons, your doctor may be under extreme pressure and thus have regard and faith in him. The assault on a doctor is a Non-Bailable Criminal Offence and attracts imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or fine or both under the Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008."

The President of AIIMS RDA, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, hailed the initiative and stressed on creating more awareness among the public so that the relatives of the patients to place their faith in the doctors and do not take the law into their hands.

"Besides newspapers, sign boards mentioning the same should be put up in all hospitals across the country. Awareness drives must be carried out on TV," Bhatti said.

Doctors across the country have been demanding enhanced security on hospital premises over increasing instances of attacks on them by relatives of the patients in the emergency and OPD wards.

Earlier they have gone on strike too to protest such assaults.