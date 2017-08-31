App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 30, 2017 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam flood situation continues to improve

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 78,800 people are affected at present in five districts.

Assam flood situation continues to improve

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve today although nearly 79,000 people are still suffering across five districts in the state.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 78,800 people are affected at present in Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts.

Till yesterday, over one lakh people were affected by the latest wave of flood across four districts in Assam.

The third wave of devastating flood has so far claimed 74 lives across the state.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood-related incidents in Assam went up to 158, including eight in Guwahati.

As per the report issued today, Morigaon hosts the largest number of affected people at 41,500 followed by Nagaon with 36,100 affected.

Currently, 217 villages are under water and nearly 10,500 hectares of crop areas are inundated, ASDMA said.

Authorities are running 45 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 14,117 people are taking shelter at present.

Currently, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the danger marks.

tags #Assam #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.