Sep 01, 2017 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam declared 'disturbed area' for six months

The declaration has been made after assessing the present law and order situation in the state which has continued to be a matter of concern.

The Assam government has declared the entire state "disturbed area" for six months beginning Friday.

The notification issued by the state home and political department declares the north-eastern state 'disturbed area' for a period of six months unless withdrawn earlier, as per power conferred under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, an official release said

The declaration has been made after assessing the present law and order situation in the state which has continued to be a matter of concern due to some violent incidents by underground outfits, it said.

tags #Assam #Current Affairs #India #Politics

