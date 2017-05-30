Assam CM orders probe into Rs 139 crore scam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered an enquiry into the alleged Rs 139 crore scam of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board under the labour and welfare department of the state.

According to an official release, Sonowal reviewed the functioning of the board and ordered an investigation. the investigation would be carried out by the CM's Vigilance Cell.

"It is to be mentioned that one percent of total construction cost of any building or construction project must be deposited in the fund of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board for carrying out different welfare activities for the construction workers," the official release said.

"A total amount of Rs 139 crore was collected by the board during the previous year. But there were gross irregularities in the expenditure of the funds," it added.