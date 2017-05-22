App
May 22, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Arun Jaitley files fresh defamation suit against Kejriwal, again for Rs 10 crore

The Finance Minister, who appeared before Joint Registrar Deepali Sharma, lost his cool when he heard the slur and asked Jethmalani whether the word was used as per instructions from Kejriwal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday filed a fresh defamation suit against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking Rs 10 crore in damages after the latter’s lawyer Ram Jethmalani allegedly called him a “crook”.

The Finance Minister, who appeared before Joint Registrar Deepali Sharma, lost his cool when he heard the slur and asked Jethmalani whether the word was used as per instructions from Kejriwal.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/arun-jaitley-files-fresh-defamation-suit-against-kejriwal-again-for-rs-10-crore-1408461.html

