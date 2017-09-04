App
Current Affairs
Sep 04, 2017 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arrangements in place for smooth Ganesh 'visarjan' in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, police, Coast Guard and Navy have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and safe immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on Tuesday on the occasion of 'Anant Chaturdashi'.

"Being the sea search and rescue coordinator, Coast Guard will be carrying out close to coast patrol by two each ships, hovercrafts and helicopters," a Defence spokesperson said here today.

"Indian Navy diving teams are deployed at Girgaon Chowpatty. Few diving teams are kept at standby in Dockyard. Helicopters (Seaking and Chetak) will be on standby for any search and rescue requirements at INS Shikra," he said.

"A total of 32 artificial ponds have been created for immersion while people can also immerse the idols of the elephant-headed deity in natural ponds across the city," a BMC official said.

"Life guards are being deployed, and first aid centres have also been set up in the city. Sixty ambulances have been kept ready," the official said.

As many as 9,000 BMC employees will be working to oversee the immersion. This number is around 2000 more than the number of civic staff deployed on the occasion last year, he said.

Prime locations for immersion are Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Powai lake, Dadar Chowpatty, Madh jetty and Marve in Malad.

BMC has appealed devotees to inform the civic authorities as and when they need any assistance or if they are stung by jelly fish or sting ray.

The immersion process will begin early tomorrow amid fanfare and tight security.

Police have beefed up security and companies of the State Reserve Police Force are also being deployed.

Cranes, watchtowers, drones, CCTVs and floodlights have been arranged to keep a watch on every movement of the revellers and devotees, a police official said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

