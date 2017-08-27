App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 22, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Appointment of new ministers would lead TN growth: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry has termed the induction of new ministers including O Panneerselvam would strengthen the development and lead the growth of the State.

Appointment of new ministers would lead TN growth: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu has termed the induction of new ministers including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would strengthen the development and lead the growth of the State.

"CII congratulate O Panneerselvam on assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," a press release said. The induction of new ministers to the Cabinet would further strengthen development and growth of Tamil Nadu, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, Chairman, Ravichandran P said.

Ravichandran welcomed the Government's focus on improving the ease of doing business index in key parameters to enable the State in attracting new investments.

CII urged the Palaniswami government to focus on education, skill development, entrepreneurship, district development, he said.

"CII would continue to work closely with the State government in realising the vision set out by Government under the Vision 2023 programme", the release added.

Rival AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam yesterday merged, ending a nearly seven-month feud in a power sharing formula in the ruling party and the government in which the latter was made the deputy chief minister.

K Pandiarajan of Panneerselvam camp was appointed as minister of tamil official language and tamil culture yesterday.

tags #Confederation of Indian Industry #Current Affairs #Tamil Nadu

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.