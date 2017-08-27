Appointment of new ministers would lead TN growth: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu has termed the induction of new ministers including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would strengthen the development and lead the growth of the State.

"CII congratulate O Panneerselvam on assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," a press release said. The induction of new ministers to the Cabinet would further strengthen development and growth of Tamil Nadu, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, Chairman, Ravichandran P said.

Ravichandran welcomed the Government's focus on improving the ease of doing business index in key parameters to enable the State in attracting new investments.

CII urged the Palaniswami government to focus on education, skill development, entrepreneurship, district development, he said.

"CII would continue to work closely with the State government in realising the vision set out by Government under the Vision 2023 programme", the release added.

Rival AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam yesterday merged, ending a nearly seven-month feud in a power sharing formula in the ruling party and the government in which the latter was made the deputy chief minister.

K Pandiarajan of Panneerselvam camp was appointed as minister of tamil official language and tamil culture yesterday.