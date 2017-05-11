Anil Kumar Gupta takes over as GM of Western Railway

Senior railway official Anil Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the general manager of Western Railway (WR).

Gupta, a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), took charge of the office on May 9, a statement issued here by WR said today.

The post was earlier held by G C Agrawal, who retired in February this year.

Central Railway's General Manager D K Sharma held the post as additional charge for two months.

Prior to his new posting, Gupta served as an additional general manager in the South Central Railway. After completing his graduation in electrical engineering from Allahabad, Gupta began his career in the Indian Railways in 1982.

He held several important assignments in various railway zones and also in the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), the release said.