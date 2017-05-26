App
May 26, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Amid Chinese protests, India flexes muscle with longest bridge near border

Amid Chinese protests, India flexes muscle with longest bridge near border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Dhola-Sadia bridge, India’s longest, over Lohit River in Assam, kicking off his government’s celebrations of completing three years in power.

The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border. A few days ago, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said the Dhola-Sadia bridge would meet vital requirements of the country’s defence perspective.

The Modi government had previously quashed China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the state was an integral part of India. "China’s claim is baseless. India has no boundary with China but with Tibet since China forcibly occupied Tibet in 1959. Now, they want to expand their boundary up to Arunachal which will not be accepted by the people of the state," state BJP President Tapir Gao told reporters in Itanagar.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/amid-chinese-protests-india-flexes-muscle-with-longest-bridge-near-border-1413045.html

tags ##3Years of Modi sarkar #Dhola-Sadiya bridge #Narendra Modi #Narendra Modi in Assam #Prime Minister

