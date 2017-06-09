America has little trust in Comey and Trump: WP-ABC poll

Moneycontrol News

An online poll conducted by Washington Post-ABC has revealed that both former FBI Director James Comey and US President Donald Trump, have credibility issues with the American public.

When asked about Trump, 72 percent of the American people were of the opinion that they “trust less” what Trump says about possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 21 percent of the public opined they “trust more” what Trump says.

For the similar question about Comey, 36 percent of the respondent said that they trust what Comey says about possible Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. Whereas 55 percent of the respondents reported that they “trust less” what former FBI Director says.

Trump not only lacks trust with the general public. Comey too distrusts him highly.

Appearing in front of senators, Comey called Trump a liar, at least three times. After their first meeting at Trump Tower in New York City in January, Comey sat in his car immediately after and typed everything out on a laptop. "I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting so I thought it important to document," Comey told Senators.

The poll conducted between 2-4 June shows that only 27 percent of the public thinks that Trump fired Comey for the good of the country. Whereas, as many as 61 percent of the public think that he did so to protect himself.

Comey who once headed the FBI investigation into Russian hacking during Presidential Elections 2016 was dismissed by Trump because, according to Comey, he went public with the probe.

56 percent of the respondents also think that Trump is trying to interfere with the investigations and only 34 percent of them think that he is cooperating, the poll reported.

Comey in his statement at Capitol Hill claimed that he was asked by Trump if he could do anything to “lift the cloud” of Russia-related investigation in one of the meetings in White House. Trump also tried to stop the investigation being carried out on his former advisor Mike Flynn.