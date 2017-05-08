App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 08, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Amazon under BJP fire for displaying distorted map of India

The distorted Indian map caught the attention of BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who tweetedfor immediate removal of the map and that the product be removed from the e-commerce site.

Amazon under BJP fire for displaying distorted map of India

Amazon Canada marketplace is in soup again for for selling India's map with the exception of disputed areas occupied by neighbours Pakistan and China.

The distorted Indian map caught the attention of BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who tweetedfor immediate removal of the map and that the product be removed from the e-commerce site.

The Indian map is sold by a newly-registered seller on the platform called DIYthinker for C$25.35

Earlier, the marketplace landed in trouble for selling a product depicting the Indian Tricolor on a doormat after which external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had stepped in to ask Amazon Canada to take down the product.

tags #Amazon #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #Sushma Swaraj

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.