Amazon under BJP fire for displaying distorted map of India

Amazon Canada marketplace is in soup again for for selling India's map with the exception of disputed areas occupied by neighbours Pakistan and China.

The distorted Indian map caught the attention of BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who tweetedfor immediate removal of the map and that the product be removed from the e-commerce site.

The Indian map is sold by a newly-registered seller on the platform called DIYthinker for C$25.35

Earlier, the marketplace landed in trouble for selling a product depicting the Indian Tricolor on a doormat after which external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had stepped in to ask Amazon Canada to take down the product.