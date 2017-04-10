App
Apr 07, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India revokes flight ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

According to Air India sources, the ban was revoked after the airline received a letter from the civil aviation ministry to do so.

Air India revokes flight ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Air India today lifted the flight ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, nearly two weeks after he was barred from flying after he assaulted the national carrier's staffer.

According to Air India sources, the ban was revoked after the airline received a letter from the civil aviation ministry to do so.

Gaikwad had written a regret letter to the civil aviation minister yesterday over the "unfortunate incident".

