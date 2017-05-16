App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 16, 2017 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agents to give PAN, other info to Sebi for digital payments

All the market intermediaries will have to provide information about their PAN, registration number, mode of payment and banking details to SEBI after making payment in digital mode.

Agents to give PAN, other info to Sebi for digital payments

All the market intermediaries will have to provide information about their PAN, registration number, mode of payment and banking details to SEBI after making payment in digital mode.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in March, amended various regulations to enable the market participants to make payments to it through digital mode.

It had allowed market intermediaries to make payments "by way of direct credit in the bank account through NEFT (national electronic funds transfer)/RTGS (real time gross settlement)/ IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) or any other mode allowed by the RBI".

The move was aimed at enabling ease of paying penalties, disgorgement amounts, settlements amounts, legal charges, recovery amounts, filing fees for IPOs, takeover fees and payments from mutual funds.

Following this, Sebi has been receiving direct credit of amounts from various intermediaries and other entities.

"In order to identify and account such direct credit in the Sebi account, it has been decided that the various intermediaries/ other entities shall provide the information ...to Sebi once the payment is made," the regulator said in a circular issued today.

This information include name of the intermediary, type of intermediary, its PAN and registration number, amount paid by it to the regulator, name of Sebi's department to which payment was made, purpose of payment, and details of the bank name and account number from which payment is remitted.

These details should be emailed to the respective department as well as to Treasury and Accounts division, the regulator said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.