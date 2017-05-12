App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 12, 2017 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar not a must for PAN, ITR in Assam, J&K, Meghalaya

The revenue department has exempted residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and citizens above 80 years from mandatory quoting of Aadhaar to obtain PAN cards and file tax returns.

Aadhaar not a must for PAN, ITR in Assam, J&K, Meghalaya

The revenue department has exempted residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and citizens above 80 years from mandatory quoting of Aadhaar to obtain PAN cards and file tax returns.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the government. This comes at a time when a case challenging mandatory use of Aadhaar for PAN (permanent account number) and filing income tax return (ITR) is pending in the Supreme Court.

The apex court has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of a provision in the Income Tax Act to make Aadhaar mandatory.

The finance ministry notification gives the exemption to "an individual who does not possess the Aadhaar number or the enrolment ID" who is residing in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.

The exemption is also for persons of 80 years or more, non-residents and non-citizens.

The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote Aadhaar or enrolment ID of the Aadhaar application form for filing tax returns.

Also, Aadhaar has been made mandatory for applying for PAN with effect from July 1, 2017.

The department, till now, has linked over 1.18 crore Aadhaar with its PAN database.

While Aadhaar is issued by the UIDAI to a resident of India, PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a laminated card by the IT department to any person, firm or entity.

Meanwhile, the department has launched a new e-facility to link a person's Aadhaar with the PAN.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.