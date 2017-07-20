A short distance from Parliament, distressed farmers from 6 states are crying for help

Moneycontrol News

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament got underway earlier this week, farmers from six states gathered in large numbers a short distance away at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to make their grievances known.

Among the protesters were 100 Tamil Nadu farmers who revived the protests which had first begun in March this year. While demanding loan waivers, they had carried skulls to symbolise the farmers who committed suicide in the state.

Even as the farmers at Jantar Mantar stood united in their cause, Tamil Nadu's legislators gave themselves a generous pay hike on Wednesday, nearly doubling their salary from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh.

About a fortnight ago, a group of agitating farmers had set forth on a 'Kisan Mukti Yatra' under the Swaraj Abhiyan with twin demands of remunerative farming and debt relief.

The yatra from Madhya Pradesh which started on July 6, one month after alleged police action during farmer protests killed six in Mandsaur district, has passed through six states before it reached Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Children of Maharashtra farmers who committed suicide performed a skit to attract the government's attention to their plight. The family members and friends of the farmers who lost their lives during the Mandsaur violence were also present.

Farmer suicides is one of the key issues to be discussed during the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition parties questioning the government about their inability to meet farmers' needs.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury pledged to fight for farmer rights.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, there were 5,650 registered cases of farmer suicides in 2015 which accounted for 43 percent of total suicides in India.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of suicides followed by Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka with 45.5 percent, 15.9 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively.

The report also said that the primary reason for farmer suicides was bankruptcy and indebtedness, accounting for 21.5 percent of the cases.