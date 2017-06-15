App
Jun 15, 2017 09:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

9 Odisha districts covered by Southwest monsoon

Those nine districts were Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, IMD regional director, Bhubaneswar, S C Sahu, said.

Monsoon

The Southwest monsoon has covered at least nine of Odisha's 30 districts and was making further advances into some more parts of the state, a senior IMD official said.

He said that the Southwest monsoon has also covered some portions of the Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Baleshwar.

The condition was likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during 3 to 4 days.

Sahu warned heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts by tofay.

