9 Odisha districts covered by Southwest monsoon

The Southwest monsoon has covered at least nine of Odisha's 30 districts and was making further advances into some more parts of the state, a senior IMD official said.

Those nine districts were Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, IMD regional director, Bhubaneswar, S C Sahu, said.

He said that the Southwest monsoon has also covered some portions of the Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Baleshwar.

The condition was likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during 3 to 4 days.

Sahu warned heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts by tofay.