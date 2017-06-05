4 militants killed as they try to attack CRPF camp in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir

Four militants were killed today in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 AM by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by the guards even as police reinforcement was rushed to the scene of gun battle.

"Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said.

He said four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the slain militants.

Confirming the incident, J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted, "45 Bn @crpfindia/@JmuKmrPolice killed 4 terrorists at Sumbal #Bandipore who were attempting suicidal attack on CRPF camp. #JaiHind,"