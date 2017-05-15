3 years of Modi: Has the government been able to curb corruption?

Moneycontrol News

On the promise of “Na Khaunga, na Khane Doonga” (will not take bribes, nor allow anyone else to do so), Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a landslide win in the 2014 general elections.

Over the last years, the government has initiated various reforms to tame the demon of corruption, which has been a major impediment to the country's progress.

Irrespective of how successful the measures have been, what is the perception of the common man about corruption under the new government?

Here is a compilation of surveys by CMS-India on the perception and experience of citizens about corruption in public services.

About 92 percent of respondents in the state of Punjab believed that the center, led by Narendra Modi is greatly committed to reducing corruption while this perception in the state of Assam was only among four percent of respondents during the survey period.

About 74 percent of respondents in the state of Punjab believed that their state government was greatly committed to reducing corruption while this perception for the states of Assam and Haryana was only among six percent of respondents respectively during the survey period.

Households in the state of Odisha had the highest share of perceived increase in corruption with 68 percent respondents, while households in West Bengal had the least share of perceived increase with 11 percent during the survey period.

A majority of households at about 43 percent thought the corruption in public services had increased.

About 32 percent of households perceived the highest increase in corruption among police in the country, while banking services ranked least with 18 percent respondents.

Households in the state of Gujarat perceived the largest share in decreased corruption during demonetization in the country with 87 percent respondents, while households in West Bengal had the least perception of decreased corruption with about 33 percent during the survey period.

A majority of households at about 56 percent thought the corruption in public services had decreased. Source: CMS India

