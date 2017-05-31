2G: Court adjourns Subramanian Swamy's plea against Tata sine die

A special court today adjourned sine die the hearing on BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's criminal complaint against industrialist Ratan Tata and others in connection with the 2G spectrum scam.

Special Judge O P Saini was told by Swamy's counsel that more time was required to bring additional material in support of the plea as the politician has requested the probe agencies and filed an RTI to get the information.

The court had on March one asked Swamy to bring more material in support of his complaint.

It directed the complainant to file the documents "as and when" he receives it while adjourning it sine die (with no appointed date for resumption).

The court, which is exclusively dealing with matters relating to the 2G spectrum allocation scam, had earlier said that the complaint was based on "presumption and assumption" and needed to be backed by some "reasonable material".

Swamy has filed the complaint against Tata, former telecom minister A Raja, former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia and others in the court.

He has alleged that the CBI had "purposely" left out Tata, his group companies, Radia and some others in the case.

Swamy has also sought action against Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, other officials of his firm and "erring" CBI personnel who allegedly did not probe the matter seriously.

The complaint has sought their prosecution under several sections of IPC including 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 463 (forgery) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.